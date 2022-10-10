Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.20 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €17.04 ($17.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.05. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

