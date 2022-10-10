F Barry Bays Sells 16,274 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,769,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.5 %

TMCI opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.13. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.34.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

