Fanspel (FAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,230.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Fanspel has a market cap of $12,693.47 and approximately $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fanspel has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Fanspel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.64 or 1.00005632 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Fanspel (CRYPTO:FAN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,476 tokens. Fanspel’s official message board is fanspel.medium.com. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @fanspelofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fanspel is www.fanspel.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanspel (FAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fanspel has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fanspel is 0.02103327 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $177,465.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fanspel.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

