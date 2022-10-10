FaraLand Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,698.00 (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, FaraLand has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $225,698.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FaraLand token can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FaraLand Token Profile

FaraLand launched on May 19th, 2021. FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,928,676 tokens. FaraLand’s official website is faraland.io. FaraLand’s official message board is faraland.medium.com. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FaraLand Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FaraLand (FARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FaraLand has a current supply of 99,930,069 with 25,907,304.21346549 in circulation. The last known price of FaraLand is 0.04802374 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $200,545.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://faraland.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaraLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FaraLand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FaraLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

