Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Farfetch stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.83. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

