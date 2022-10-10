Farmland Protocol (FAR) Price Reaches $0.0786 on Top Exchanges

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Farmland Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $84,758.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @farmlandfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland Protocol (FAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Farmland Protocol has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Farmland Protocol is 0.07813223 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $57,592.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.farmland.finance.”

