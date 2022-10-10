Fashion Coin (FSHN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $42,153.00

Fashion Coin (FSHN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Fashion Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fashion Coin has a market cap of $16,318.88 and approximately $42,153.00 worth of Fashion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fashion Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fashion Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Fashion Coin Profile

Fashion Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. Fashion Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,001 coins. The official website for Fashion Coin is coin.fashion. Fashion Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_fashion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fashion Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fashion Coin (FSHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Fashion Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fashion Coin is 0.00000002 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $112.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.fashion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fashion Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fashion Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fashion Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fashion Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fashion Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.