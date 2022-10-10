Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 3.2 %

Fastenal stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

