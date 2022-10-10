Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of FURCF opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

