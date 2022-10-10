Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $46.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $2,035,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federal Signal by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.