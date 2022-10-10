Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FRRVY opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

