Feyorra (FEY) Price Hits $0.0073

Feyorra (FEY) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Feyorra token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feyorra has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feyorra has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $114,668.00 worth of Feyorra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feyorra Token Profile

Feyorra’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Feyorra’s total supply is 440,376,025 tokens. Feyorra’s official Twitter account is @feyorraofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feyorra is feyorra.medium.com. The official website for Feyorra is feyorra.com.

Buying and Selling Feyorra

According to CryptoCompare, “Feyorra (FEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Feyorra has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Feyorra is 0.00764873 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $113,884.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://feyorra.com.”

