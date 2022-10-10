Firdaos (FDO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $69,407.00

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Firdaos has traded up 303.7% against the dollar. Firdaos has a market capitalization of $33,703.00 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firdaos coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Firdaos was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firdaos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firdaos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firdaos using one of the exchanges listed above.

