First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Patricia Eaves Buys 5,950 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Eaves purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,904.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,004 shares in the company, valued at $196,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

