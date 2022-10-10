First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Patricia Eaves Buys 5,950 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Eaves purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,904.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,004 shares in the company, valued at $196,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
NYSE:FBP opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.