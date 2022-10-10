First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 26,415 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 323.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

