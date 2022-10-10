First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,732 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $138.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

