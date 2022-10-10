First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

