First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

NYSE:NVS opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

