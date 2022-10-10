First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after buying an additional 59,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

