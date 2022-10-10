First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $42.93 on Monday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.