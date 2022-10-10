FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.90.

FLT opened at $179.59 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

