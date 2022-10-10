Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.88.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.47 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 34,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 10,759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.