Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 715,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

