Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 359 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.37 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

