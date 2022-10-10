Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,375 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.