Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $216.45 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $244.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

