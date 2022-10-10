Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $255.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

