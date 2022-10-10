Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 17,784 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.45 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.