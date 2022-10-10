Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

