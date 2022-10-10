Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD opened at $45.32 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

