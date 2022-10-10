Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $40.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

