Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.