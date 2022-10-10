Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $337,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

