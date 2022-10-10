Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 56.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 3.3 %

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $87.16 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

