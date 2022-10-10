Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.6 %

WM stock opened at $155.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

