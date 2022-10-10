Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.93.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $157.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

