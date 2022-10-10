Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

