Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 4,588 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $57.01 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

