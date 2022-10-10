Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.17 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

