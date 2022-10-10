Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

