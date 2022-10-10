Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $352,398.76 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Fractal token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $352,398.76 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal launched on September 30th, 2020. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 tokens. The official message board for Fractal is medium.com/frctls. Fractal’s official website is protocol.fractal.id. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal (FCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fractal has a current supply of 465,000,000 with 16,595,270.91428571 in circulation. The last known price of Fractal is 0.02150093 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,502.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://protocol.fractal.id/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

