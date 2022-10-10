Franklin (FLY) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Franklin (FLY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Franklin has a total market capitalization of $677,392.52 and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Franklin token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Franklin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Franklin Profile

Franklin was first traded on July 31st, 2020. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 tokens. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @franklinyield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Franklin is medium.com/@blackocean.

Franklin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Franklin (FLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Franklin has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Franklin is 0.00322873 USD and is up 6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,852,166.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfly.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

