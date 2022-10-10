Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $12,670,738.22 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,831,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,417,000 after buying an additional 287,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

