Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.37 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.58.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock opened at 0.83 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.97.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

