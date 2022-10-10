Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.37 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.58.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Down 5.6 %
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock opened at 0.83 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.97.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile
