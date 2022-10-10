Frenchie Network (FREN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $91,648.13

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $91,648.13 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Frenchie Network token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.47 or 1.00009073 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00042720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022444 BTC.

About Frenchie Network

Frenchie Network (FREN) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @frenchietoken. The Reddit community for Frenchie Network is https://reddit.com/r/frenchietoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Frenchie Network’s official message board is frenchietoken.medium.com. The official website for Frenchie Network is frenchie.tech.

Frenchie Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frenchie Network (FREN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Frenchie Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Frenchie Network is 0.00000013 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frenchie.tech.”

