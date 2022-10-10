Function X (FX) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Function X has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $95.63 million and approximately $493,226.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “Function X (FX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function X has a current supply of 408,520,357. The last known price of Function X is 0.23369953 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $433,661.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://functionx.io/.”

