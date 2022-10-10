Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.