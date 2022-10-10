Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 264,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $815,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

