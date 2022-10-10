Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,084 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $45.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

