Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $63.56 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38.

